AAP celebrates "rebirth" of Lokayukta today in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): After the Karnataka High Court abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the former Congress government headed by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2016, and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division, the Aam Aadmi Party welcomed the recent order of High Court and party leaders celebrated the move by cutting a cake in front of the Lokayukta office in Bengaluru.

Aam Aadmi Party's state President, Prithvi Reddy addressed the media and said, "Social activists started 'Bhrashtachar Saku' in 2010 and 2011. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too joined this movement. Later, this turned into 'India Against Corruption' movement, spreading all over the country and leading to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party. Hence, people who suffered from corruption started supporting Aam Aadmi Party".

He further said that "all those cases which are long overdue should be investigated at the earliest.

"Also, Lokayukta should reopen the cases that ACB had closed by giving a clean chit. There are many examples where prominent and powerful people escaped from punishment but their corruption is well known to the world. The State Government should give full powers to empower the Lokayukta to uphold its strength," said the AAP leader.

Mukhyamantri Chandru who is the Karnataka State President for Campaign Committee said that "the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched ACB in 2016 fearing Lokayukta's prosecution of his corrupt Ministers and associates. The state-sponsored ACB protected the corrupt instead of punishing them. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa promised restoration of Lokayukta powers within 24 hours. However, this step was never taken despite being in power for three years now. JDS party didn't oppose it as they too had corrupt sharks in its fold. The High Court's order has come as a shocker to all 3 parties."

AAP leaders met Lokayukta and insisted on a quick investigation of pending cases so that all those guilty of corruption shall be punished soon. AAP's state spokesperson Mathai and others were present in the delegation.



"We celebrated the rebirth of Lokayukta today in Bangalore. Congratulations to all involved in the movement. We have submitted a request to review the cases of influencers closed by ACB," tweeted the Karnataka AAP unit today.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division.

In 2016, the Siddaramaiah government formed the ACB, curtailing the powers of the Lokayukta.

A division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha said that all pending cases before the ACB will now get transferred to the Lokayukta Police division.

The order was passed in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Chidananda Aras, advocates' association and social activist SR Hiremath's Samaj Parivartan community challenging the formation of ACB.

Reacting to the High Court's order, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "I have not yet seen the order on the issue of High Court quashing the ACB". Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that only after seeing the order, he will respond.

"ACB was formed by separating Lokayukta. We respect the decision of the High Court. Haven't seen what the order is. I will respond after seeing the order. ACB was an independent investigative body. ACB is there not only in Karnataka but also in many states. ACB should be in Lokayukta," said Siddaramaiah. He said that now the High Court has decided that there is no need for independent existence. (ANI)

