AAP clarifies on prosecution's appointment in Ankit Saxena honor killing case

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday clarified that it has appointed two advocates as Special Public Prosecutors in the Ankit Saxena murder case.

"We had promised that we will appoint a special public prosecutor. As we said yesterday, we will expedite the file Today, we have received information that government has appointed senior counsel Rebecca John and second advocate Vishal Gossain for appearing as prosecutors," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The party's statement came in the wake of reports that the two advocates have denied having any information about their appointment as the prosecution in the killing of the young photographer.

"Rebecca John and Vishal Gossain will appear as Special Public Prosecutors in the case. We are confident that both lawyers will fight the case strongly on behalf of the state and are hopeful of the strictest possible punishment for the accused," Bhardwaj said further.

Twenty-three-year-old Ankit Saxena, Yashpal's only son, was lynched to death in broad daylight in the national capital allegedly by his girlfriend's family in February last year.

Last year, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Akbar Ali, the father of Ankit's girlfriend, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohammad Salim.

The Delhi Police, in the charge sheet filed in the case, also stated that the murder was premeditated. (ANI)

