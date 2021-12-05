AAP continues its attack on Channi over 'sand mining' in his constituency

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Keeping up the attack on the Congress-led government in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi whether he visited a different mining site which has not been mentioned by Raghav Chadha.



Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday, "Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today n not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant?"

A day ago, Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge for AAP, Chadha had alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand mafia. He had alleged illegal sand mining is being carried out under the patronage of the Punjab CM in his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib. (ANI)

