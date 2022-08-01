AAP Councillor Akbar Bholi shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla

Malerkotla (Punjab) [India] August 1(ANI): An Aam Aadmi Party's Municipal Councillor was shot dead by two unidentified persons when he was in a gym on Sunday in Punjab's Malerkotla district.

The police believe that it is a case of some personal enmity.

AAP Councillor Akbar Bholi was shot dead by two unknown assailants while he was in the gym, one of his close family member's said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Malerkotla, Avneet Kaur said, "So far we think that it is a case of some personal enmity but there is no clarity on it yet. An investigation is underway, we will inform the media if and when some progress in the case is made".

Police have registered a case based on the statement of the deceased's wife under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act.

A close family member of Bholi informed ANI that he was a very kindhearted man and used to help those in need. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a married daughter.

He further said that we demand to arrest the criminals as soon as possible.



Bholi was an AAP Councillor of Ward No 18. He had won his maiden municipal council election on a Congress ticket and switched to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Incidentally, Bholi's elder brother Mohammad Anwar was also killed by two assailants on a motorbike. Mohammad Anwar a Congress Councillor was shot dead in January 2020.

Meanwhile, earlier this year on May 29 Punjab singer turned politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security was scaled down

The 28-year-old singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested several people in the case so far, including three shooters and three of their aides. The arrests were made in Kutch, Gujarat on June 19 this year.

The Punjab Police gunned down two shooters on July 20 and has made multiple arrests in the case. (ANI)

