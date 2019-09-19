AAP criticizes BJP's promise to regularise illegal colonies; to observe 'Dhoka Diwas'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's recent announcement that illegal colonies in Delhi will be regularized within six months.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, AAP leader Atishi Marlena termed the BJP announcement an 'empty -promise' to the people of Delhi.

"Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had stated in a press conference in July that within one month, illegal colonies will be regularised and a cabinet note will be passed. But now it looks like Manoj Tiwari has made an empty promise to the people of Delhi by giving them a date after the assembly elections. This is the same thing that Congress used to do," Marlena stated.

"When the draft cabinet note came to Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued directions to each minister to raise no objection to it because we wanted the regularisation to happen at the earliest," she added.

MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the party will observe September 21 as 'Dhoka Diwas'.

"People will ask them that if they told us in July that within a month regularisation will be done then why are they asking for six months now? why this betrayal?", Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari had announced on Wednesday that the regularisation of illegal colonies will happen within six months and from September 22 and the BJP leaders will take feedback from residents of unauthorized colonies in various assembly segments. (ANI)

