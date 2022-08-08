AAP demands Centre to provide free education, healthcare, electricity, unemployment allowance in country

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Lashing out at the Centre for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the country, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance for people in the country.

"An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said amongst people that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it," said Kejriwal while addressing a short presser today.

Kejriwal said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, I demand the Central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance in the country. Those who call it 'Revdi' are traitors of the country."

In July this year, the Prime Minister had said, "This Revdi culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country."



Responding to this, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Gujarat on Sunday and said, "These people abuse me saying that 'Kejriwal is looting money, distributing free revdi'. Kejriwal is not going to Swiss Bank with money, he is wasting public money on the public."

In a sharp attack against its opponents, Kejriwal on Sunday said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have "love brewing" between them.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Keeping the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in mind, Kejriwal on Sunday made a bunch of promises for the people of Gujarat ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year. (ANI)

