AAP demands Judicial inquiry into Jamia protests: Gopal Rai

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence in the protest against the Citizenship Act in Jamia Nagar here on December 15.

Delhi Minister and AAP Gopal Rai took Rai took to Twitter to say: "The AAP demands a judicial inquiry into the entire incident of protests in Jamia yesterday. The party demands that the real culprits behind the violence should be punished."

"We do not support any violence and we appeal to students to maintain peace," he said.

Rai also asked how Delhi Police could without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor, how did police manage to enter Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Yesterday several students were injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. (ANI)

