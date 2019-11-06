AAP) MLA and party spokesman Kultar Singh Sandhwan [Photo/ANI]
AAP denounces controversy over Pakistan Kartarpur video

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:49 IST

Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday snubbed the controversy over the video song on Kartarpur Corridor released by the Pakistan government.
Party spokesperson Kultar Singh Sandhwan told media, "This is just politics. Some people have messed around it. One should not do politics involving religion. People of both India and Pakistan do not want to fight, it is politician who are doing hatred politics."
A video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it features three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip.
The video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, has posters of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa. All of them were killed during Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.
The video has surfaced just days before the Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will open the route on the other side the following day.
India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalizing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.
The route will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. (ANI)

