AAP does not have any relation with Punjab, says SAD's Parkash Singh Badal

Lambi (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the party does not have any relation with Punjab.

Speaking to the media persons after casting his vote with the entire Badal family, he said, "AAP does not have any relation with Punjab. Neither does it have any sympathy with the state. They do not know how many districts are there in the state."

Slamming Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP-Bihar" remark, Badal said that if you behave inappropriately with the people of other states, they would do the same with you.

"If Bihar and UP or other states push out the Punjabis, would you be able to support them? A number of people are outside and their business is also there. If your behaviour towards them is inappropriate, then they would do the same with you," he said.



The former chief minister also expressed happiness over his entire family standing at a place together and said that there are people who switch parties over not getting tickets but they stuck together.

"It is a matter of happiness that the three generations of the family are standing at one place. There are so many instances in Punjab that when someone does not get a ticket, he switches to another party. Like there Amarinder Singh switched from Congress. We have been with the Akali Dal for three to five generations. There were many problems. Many battles had to be fought but it did not impact us," he said.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is contesting from Jalalabad in Punjab Assembly elections, said that the SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state and claimed that the alliance will win over 80 seats in the polls.

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

