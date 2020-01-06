AAP expresses concerns over deteriorating public health facilities in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed concerns over the deteriorating public health facilities in Punjab and held the state government responsible for the same.

"The written allegations of government doctors absenting themselves from duty by paying hefty amount, levelled by a social activist and former Punjab government official, Dr Pyare Lal Garg, were of serious nature, which has earned disgrace for the government in the saddle," said senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema through a press statement.

The AAP leader further stressed the need for enhancing annual budget allocation for health and medical education for the financial year 2020-21, on the lines of the Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi.

"Only 3.48 per cent of the total budget for health and medical education in the state was earmarked during the financial year 2019-2020, which did not even make for 1 per cent of the state's GDP, as a result of which the health services were badly hit, leading to staff crunch and shortage of medicines at government hospitals and dispensaries," the statement added. (ANI)

