AAP gears up for Gujarat polls; Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Saturday ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held later this year.



"We are on two days tour of Gujarat. We came to the ashram to pay tribute to Gandhiji. This is my maiden visit to the Ashram after becoming the chief minister," Kejriwal told media persons here.



"I come from the land of freedom fighters. The people of Gujarat are revolutionaries. I believe the people in Gujarat are ready to play a great role in the country's prosperity and security," said Mann.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are slated to be held later this year.

Kejriwal will be holding meetings with party leaders of the Gujarat unit on Sunday.

Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

AAP plans to contest all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, Kejriwal had said last year.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls, but could not open its account.

In the local bodies elections held last year in March AAP had won 42 seats.(ANI)