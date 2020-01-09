AAP govt constructed 20k new classrooms in 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Close on the heels of Legislative Assembly elections in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that the AAP government has constructed around 20,000 new classrooms at Delhi government schools.

"The people have to decide which model of governance is best for them. Whether they want to choose BJP's model of governance in which 109 MCD schools were closed in 9 years or AAP government model whereby we have constructed 20,000 new classrooms in Delhi government schools in the last 5 years," said Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

"We have opened 20,000 new classrooms which are equivalent to opening 500 new schools," he added.

"A class 5 pass out student from MCD schools cannot read a simple text in Hindi while our students are better than those of private schools," he said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8.

Election notification will be issued on January 12. The last date of nomination of candidates is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. (ANI)