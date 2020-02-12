AAP govt to take oath at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16, says Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The entire cabinet of AAP government in Delhi will take oath along with Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on February 16, party leader Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

"The entire cabinet will take oath along with the Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will begin at 10 am on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan," Sisodia told reporters at a press conference here, a day after AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections for the second time in a row.

Sisodia also took to his Twitter handle and invited all to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

"Delhi's son @ArvindKejriwal ji and the new government under his leadership will take oath on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. I appeal to all of you to reach there by 10 am to bless your son and encourage him," he said in a tweet.

AAP clinched a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again. (ANI)