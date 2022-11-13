AAP has failed as a political startup: Assam CM

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has failed as a political start-up and they are trying to sell the same product ever since.

"AAP is a failed political start-up. Even after 10 years, they have not progressed to become an MSME. For 10 years they are trying to sell the same product without any proof of delivery," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while attending an event in the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier, he had taken a jibe at the Congress over their recently held party president elections, saying he expects those who voted for Shashi Tharoor to join the BJP soon.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Assam CM said, "The outcome of the Congress' so-called internal elections was known and declared even before the counting of votes. The only democratic people in the Congress were the 1,000 delegates who showed the courage to vote for Shashi Tharoor. I expect them to join BJP soon."

However, hitting back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his aforesaid remark, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday said that he voted for Shashi Tharoor in the recent elections for the party president just to ensure that people like him are not promoted in Congress.

"I voted for Shashi Tharoor precisely so we get a Congress greedy and selfish people and manipulators like you never again are promoted in Congress - our "courage" was to battle out systems that you represent," Dikshit said in a tweet.



Tharoor, who was a rival of senior party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge for the post, said only those lacking the courage to fight are tempted to join the BJP.

Kharge trounced Tharoor to become the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

Kharge received 7,897 votes in the presidential contest to Tharoor's 1,072 in the October 17 polls.

Notably, CM Sarma's remarks have come during the election season in Delhi and Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date, whose elections were conducted on November 12.

The nomination process for the Delhi MCD polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7. (ANI)

