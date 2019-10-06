Congress leader Alka Lamba
AAP has learnt to compromise with corruption: Alka Lamba

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has learnt to compromise with corruption, said Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday soon after Parlad Singh Sawhney left the Congress to join the city's ruling party.
Contesting on the AAP ticket in 2015 Assembly elections, Lamba had defeated Sawhney, who was then a member of the Congress party.
"Parlad Singh Sawhney has been a four-time MLA from the Congress, and against whom there are serious charges of corruption. In 2015, when I contested the Assembly election on the AAP ticket, at that time Arvind Kejriwal had shown evidence of corruption against Sheila Dikshit to Sawhney. He came third at that time," Lamba told ANI here.
"This party (AAP) has learnt to compromise with corruption. They are giving patronage to corrupt people," she added.
The 68-year-old Sawhney is a former four-term MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency in the national capital.
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Sunday told media persons that Sawhney has joined his party.
"He is one of the strongest pillars who will soon be going to work for the AAP. We are very happy," Singh said. (ANI)

