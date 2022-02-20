AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi, working in collusion with Congress: Meenakashi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday alleged that Aam Admi Party (AAP) is "B-team" of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and the party is working in collusion with the Congress.

On AAP contesting for Punjab Assembly elections, she further alleged that through the Delhi model, AAP is betraying Punjab.

Talking to ANI, she said, "Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar, does he know how much money Congress spent to make AAP. AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi and is working in collusion with the Congress."

"AAP is betraying Delhi and through the Delhi model, they are now trying to betray Punjab. What work have they done other than betraying the people and putting up advertisements worth Rs.524 crores in Delhi," she added.

Bhagwant Mann is the chief ministerial candidate from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab Assembly elections.



Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

An average voter turnout of 49.81 per cent was recorded in Punjab till 3 pm on Sunday.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in Punjab the highest voter turnout was in Malerkotla with 57.07 per cent, followed by Fazilka (56.97 per cent) and Mansa (56.94 per cent). The average voter turnout was lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 42 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

