AAP is exposed before people of Delhi, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): In a scathing attack, BJP president JP Nadda has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is exposed before the people of Delhi.

"AAP stands exposed before the people of Delhi. Kejriwal and his party leaders have put the country's security at risk for political gains. AAP used Sharjeel Imam for political benefit but the police caught him, then they used their own worker to fire bullet," Nadda said in a statement in the context of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar who has been identified as an AAP worker.

"AAP is exposed and people of Delhi will give them a reply in the elections," Nadda said in the statement.

"Congress and AAP conspired to do violence and arson in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Now they will be exposed one by one," he added.

Kapil was detained by police on February 1 after he fired aerial shots at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the CAA are going on for over 50 days. An FIR was registered against him.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil is associated with the AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which he and his father Gaje Singh are seen along with prominent leaders of the party.

The photos recovered from Kapil's phone show him and his father with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined the party. (ANI)

