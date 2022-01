AAP is fighting Punjab polls with different strategy, Bhagwant Mann will travel all over Punjab: Raghav Chadha

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri assembly seat and he would travel the entire state to canvass for party candidates.

He said the decision to field Mann, who is MP from Sangrur, from Dhuri is part of the election strategy.

Mann had contested the last polls from Jalalabad against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Every election has its own political strategy. We want Bhagwant Mann to campaign all over Punjab. This time the party has made him the CM candidate, so obviously, we would like that all of his energy should not be spent on one assembly seat only," Chadha said.

In 2017 polls, AAP had fielded some of its heavy-weight leaders against big leaders of other parties.

Chadha said the party was fighting the upcoming polls with a different strategy.

"We want them (senior leaders) to go across Punjab and seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party. The party is fighting this election with a different strategy. Bhagwant Mann is such a personality that people all over Punjab look up to him with hope," he said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday declared Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)