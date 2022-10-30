"AAP ka Paap": BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slams Delhi govt over new Liquor Policy

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the RTI's new disclosures in the matter of the Excise Policy scam case.

Poonawalla alleged that the 'New Liquor Policy of AAP' caused a huge loss. He said that in 288 days, there has been a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore. "AAP's New Liquor Policy caused a loss of almost Rs 2000-2300 crore. The previous liquor policy had earned Rs 768 crore in September alone which means nearly Rs 25 crore per day, while the new policy could earn Rs 5,036 crore in 7.5 months meaning Rs 14.4cr a day," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said underscoring that the new policy should have garnered profit instead of bearing a loss of Rs 8 crore per day.

AAP Ka Paap



RTI from Delhi Govt - New Sharab policy led to loss of Rs 2500cr atleast



Under New Policy Delhi Govt earned Rs 5036 Cr from 17th Nov 21 to 31st Aug 22 ie Rs 17.5 cr/day whereas Old Excise policy earned Rs 768 cr in Sep 2022 ie Rs 25.6 Cr/day-loss of Rs8cr/day 1/n pic.twitter.com/fHJwYGLKyS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 30, 2022



Poonawalla further alleged that this was the 'tip of the iceberg' and said that "Sharab ghotaala" was much bigger than this.

Apart from this, there are many other losses due to the corruption and commissions taken by the AAP leaders and middlemen to make "Sharab policy for the Sharab mafia," he alleged.

He further accused the AAP government of using this money in the Punjab elections and said it is now being used for Gujarat.

The elections in Gujarat are slated to be held soon, for which the political parties are pressing hard to register a victory.

The BJP spokesperson further said whenever questions are raised about Liquor policy, the AAP diverts the matter or starts "playing the victimhood card".

"Our spokespersons and leaders Sambit Patra, Manoj Tewari, Parvesh Verma, and Adesh Gupta posed 10-12 questions a month ago. Why was the commission increased from 2.5 pc to 12 pc? Why was wholesale given to private players despite the recommendation of the Dhawan report? Why were operational period of licenses increased? Why was money collected by cash collectors and pumped into Punjab? Why was a discount on imported beer given without proper clearances? There are many more questions about waivers and benefits," Poonawalla remarked.

Terming the new excise policy by the AAP government in the national capital as "Paapkari", Poonawalla said that "AAP ka Paap has been exposed."

The matter came to light when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on August 18, in connection with the alleged scam in the implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy, which now stands withdrawn.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Sisodia, in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

The excise policy was passed in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc. (ANI)