AAP leader says about 25,000 'fugitives' out of police custody in Punjab, slams Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday alleged the law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating day by the day and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is "directly responsible" for it.

He alleged that about 25,000 "fugitives" are currently out of police custody in the state

"The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day. Loot and murder are being committed every day. The Congress government is directly responsible for the rising crime rate in Punjab," he said.

Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, alleged that kidnappings and ransom demands have been rising in the state.



AAP leader said the "situation was similar to that during the Akali government" and accused the Chief Minister of not fulfilling his promises.

"According to official figures, about 25,000 fugitives are currently out of police custody in the state against whom serious cases like drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion and contract killing were pending in the courts and no action had been taken by the police administration against these criminals," Cheema said in a statement.

He said that the legal process was not being completed after the registration of cases and the number of fugitives was increasing.

"Although the ruling parties have changed, the alliance of criminals and political leaders have remained the same," he alleged.

Expressing apprehensions about political parties using such criminals during Punjab assembly elections early next year, he said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Police chief should clarify the situation regarding "cases concerning fugitive criminals and increasing criminal activities in the state". (ANI)

