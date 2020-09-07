AAP leaders hold protest in Delhi demanding release of salaries of MCD employees

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and councillors on Monday held a protest in support of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees who were not getting their salaries for the last six months.

"MCD employees have not got their salaries for the last six months. We have only one demand that either the BJP members of MCD resign or they pay the employees' salaries," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

"We are trying for having talks with MCD officials for releasing the salaries of employees," another AAP leader said.

"They have the money to pay to big contractors. Whenever there is a tender to purchase new machines, they arrange the money. It is due to the fact that they get a commission in those deals. When it comes to paying salaries, they act as if there is no money with them," he added. (ANI)