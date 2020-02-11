AAP leads on 58 seats, BJP on 12

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The early trends for all 70 seats in Delhi Assembly elections hint that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to retain power in the capital.

According to the data compiled by the Election Commission of India, the AAP is leading on 58 seats while the BJP is having an edge on 12 assembly seats.

The Congress is yet to register its lead on any out of 70 seats, according to the poll body.

Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 4,387 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)