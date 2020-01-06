AAP made only promises, people of Delhi will choose BJP govt under PM Modi's leadership, says Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the people of Delhi will choose a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of only making promises.

"I am confident that through this festival of democracy, the people of Delhi will defeat those, who misled them for five years by making only hollow promises to them. They will choose a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Shah tweeted.

Delhi, where 70 assembly seats are at stake, will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora here on Monday.

In another tweet, Shah said: "In the last 60 months, the Aam Aadmi Party government made only and only promises and now in the last 3 months, the public development money was spent on advertisements for its announcements. People of Delhi are still looking for free wifi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals."

"This election is the election of the poor to fulfil their dream of a pucca house. This election is about removing those in power who snatch their right to free treatment under the Ayushman scheme. This election is to oust those, who disturbed the peace of Delhi for their vote bank politics," he tweeted.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing the assembly polls schedule in the national capital.

The last date of filing the nomination is January 21 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three seats. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 and 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)