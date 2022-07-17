AAP marks entry into Madhya Pradesh with Rani Agrawal's victory in Singrauli mayoral poll

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): With the victory of its mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal in the Singrauli Municipal Corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party set its feet in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma by over 9,000 votes. Vishwakarma was the chairman of the outgoing Singrauli Municipal Corporation.

"Our Mayoral Candidate Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli. Congratulations to our winning councillors as well. Madhya Pradesh welcomes Arvind Kejriwal model of governance with open arms," said AAP.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Agarwal on her victory.

"Many congratulations to AAP candidate Rani Agarwal ji, who won the post of Mayor in Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh, to all the winners and workers. Work hard for the people. Now people in every corner of the country are liking the honest politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party," tweeted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had also visited Singrauli and campaigned for Agarwal. He held a road show with Agarwal.

Notably, Agrawal had contested the 2018 Assembly polls from Singrauli seat. She came third in the Assembly polls.

Rani Agrawal has been the sarpanch from Bargawan Gram Panchayat. (ANI)

