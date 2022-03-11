AAP MLA accuses Congress of 'looting' Punjab for funding UP Assembly polls, terms party as 'private limited firm'

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): A day after Congress' humiliating performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar on Friday took a dig at the grand old party and said that it has become a 'private limited firm'.

Parashar further alleged that Congress 'looted Punjab' and used the money for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Congress has become a private limited firm, they looted Punjab and used the money for UP elections. People came to know that Congress is Akali Dal's B-team," said Ashok Parashar.

The AAP MLA also assured that his party will work for the people, as they have been living in public and are aware of their issues.



Another AAP MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann told ANI that the party's aim would be to make Punjab free of corruption and drug addiction through employment generation.

"We have won and have a challenge as we have to fulfil the promises and hopes of the people of Punjab. We will work honestly and our aim would be to make Punjab free of corruption and drug addiction by providing employment in every house," said Mann.



AAP leader and Punjab's Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take the oath of office on March 16. He has invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony.

He will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with Delhi CM and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Legislative Party is set to meet on Friday at Chandigarh's Mohali club to elect their leader (Chief Minister), according to sources.

The newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) will unanimously party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls Bhagwant Mann as their leader.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Mann, who won from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district by a margin of 58,206 votes, yesterday had announced that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

Prominent faces in the state including Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

