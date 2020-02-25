AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan urges Centre to hold talks with anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan on Monday visited Jaffrabad here, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest has been going on since Saturday night and urged the Centre to hold talks with the protesters.

"Why are Amit Shah and people of BJP not talking to these people? It is the Centre's matter and not ours. Amit Shah can ask for votes in the name of Shaheen Bagh so why doesn't he talk to these people? Aren't these people Indians?" Khan told ANI.

"The government has made people sit here. People want to talk but the government is not ready to listen to them," he added.

Earlier in the day, four persons including three civilians and one head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives after clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi.

The AAP MLA said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should hold a high-level meeting regarding the ongoing protests.

"The protest is being carried out peacefully over here but a few people from BJP pelted stones and created a ruckus. I want Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting regarding this issue and set up an inquiry as well," said Khan.

"People who tried to take law in their hands and those responsible behind these incidents should be punished," he added. (ANI)