AAP MLA Som Dutt granted bail in assault case

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt in an assault case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait passed the order after Dutt lodged in a jail in Delhi's Rohini, filed a revision petition in the High Court through advocate Vikas Pahwa against the order of a Session court, which had upheld the magistrate court's order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

After admitting the revision petition, the court also issued a notice to the Delhi government on his petition and slated the matter for October 30.

In July, a special MP MLA court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had sentenced Dutt to six months imprisonment and imposed Rs 2 lakh fine.

He was later released on bail on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000 rupees with surety of a like amount.

Dutt, who represents Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency in old Delhi area, was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including that for causing hurt, rioting and forming an unlawful assembly.

During the Delhi Assembly elections, Dutt along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh. (ANI)

