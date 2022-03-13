AAP MLA who defeated Channi calls beginning of new kind of politics in Punjab

Barnala (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): Newly-elected Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke who defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, on Sunday said a new kind of politics has begun in the state where a labourer's son can become an MLA.

"I contested for the first time. My family supported me. I did not have the money to contest the election. It is a new kind of politics in which a labourer's son can become MLA. I will work to improve the condition of hospitals and improve the quality of education," Ugoke told ANI.

Ugoke defeated Channi by a margin of 37,550 votes from the Bhadaur seat. Hailing from a poor family, the newly elected MLA used to work in a mobile repairing shop.



Baldev Kaur, the mother of Ugoke works as a sweeper in the government school. Interestingly, Kaur continued her sweeping work on Saturday even after her son won the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab. She said she would continue her job irrespective of her son's new position. Joyed by the victory of her son as an AAP candidate whose party symbol is a broom, Kaur said 'Jhadu' is an important part of my life.

"We have always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son's position, I will continue to perform my duty in the school. Even though he contested against the Chief Minister of the state, we were always confident that my son would win," Kaur told ANI.

The AAP bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

