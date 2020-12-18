AAP MLAs allege Rs 2,500 cr scam in MCD, Delhi Assembly adjourned

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The second day of Delhi Assembly's special session continued to be stormy over the alleged misappropriation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) funds.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, raising slogans and putting banners, have been demanding CBI probe in the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam in the BJP-led North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations.

"It is the public's hard-earned money and the MCD is indulged in corruption. Unless there is a CBI inquiry on the corruption of MCD, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and workers will continue creating such a ruckus," said Saurabh Bhardwaj, an AAP legislator and the party's spokesperson.

Both AAP and BJP have locked horns over the issue. The AAP claims Rs 2,500 crore scam in the civic bodies after North Delhi Municipal Corporation allegedly waived Rs 2,457 crore rent which South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was supposed to pay.

When the MCD was trifurcated in 2012, the SDMC started functioning from the Civic Centre building on rent, which was supposed to be paid to the NDMC. However, the latest budget documents the pending dues by SDMC have not been mentioned, making AAP cry foul.

The BJP has denied the allegations as baseless.

Recently, AAP leader Atishi Marlena accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting the BJP leaders allegedly involved in the matter. (ANI)