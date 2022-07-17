AAP MP alleges Centre blocking Kejriwal's Singapore visit

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Criticising the Centre over the alleged non-clearance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore to attend a global summit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said blocking Kejriwal's visit is infringing on his right.

The AAP MP said Kejriwal has been invited to the World Cities Summit to be held in Singapore later this month. Kejriwal is supposed to present the Delhi model at the global summit.

He further lashed out at the Centre alleging the central government is misusing the agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against its political opponents.

"ED and CBI are being misused including in the case of Satyendar Jain. ED's conviction rate is a bare 0.5 per cent. So it is clear that the agency is only being used to target the Opposition," Singh told reporters here.

Notably, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till July 20, 2022, in a money laundering case. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30, 2022.



Singh further alleged that the Punjab government is forced to buy costlier coal from a private entity.

He said he would raise all these three issues in the Monsoon session in Parliament.

"I put up three issues (ED and CBI, coal and Kejriwal not being allowed to attend World Cities Summit) I would like to be discussed in the parliament session. Not allowing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the World City Summit is infringing on his right," added Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said, "The Government of Singapore has invited us to present Delhi Model in the global summit. During the summit, the Delhi model has to be presented in front of many big leaders of the world. Today the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country."

"In such a situation, it is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important platform. Give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country in this summit," added Kejriwal. (ANI)

