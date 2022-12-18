AAP National Council passes 3 resolutions, party to strengthen organisation in all states

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party National Council and National Executive met on Sunday for the first time after AAP attained its national status. In National Council, party leaders discussed various political issues and passed resolutions.

After the council meeting, National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai and AAP National Treasurer MP ND Gupta addressed a press conference.

Pankaj Gupta said, "Today we organised the 11th National Council Meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party and it was an important meet as it was the first time that we met after we became a National Party. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also was part of this meeting and gave us the direction that the party worker and the volunteers need to work on in the upcoming days."

Gopal Rai said, "The first proposal that was raised in the National Council today stated that after becoming a National Party within the country, the party will now try to strengthen their base in several states of the country and for this purpose Sandeep Pathak was earlier elected as the National General Secretary (Organisation). The council today accepted this decision of the party."





"In the next six months, we will try and strengthen our party at the grassroots in various different states of the country. Priority will be given to those states in which there are upcoming state assembly elections," he added.

While maintaining the Arvind Kejriwal speech, Gopal Rai said, "The second decision taken at the meeting was regarding the address given by Arvind Kejriwal this morning in the National Council Meeting. He had spoken in detail about the constant attack by China and how despite it the Central government led by the BJP has only increased India's trade with China."

"We passed the resolution that we condemn this behaviour of the Central government and want them to relook into their engagement with China," he said.

He added, "The third proposal was regarding inflation and unemployment. Every state in this nation is bothered by high inflation. The leaders of the BJP, including the PM Narendra Modi have constantly criticised the Delhi Government and Arvind Kejriwal calling our policies to assist the people of the state "muft ki revdiyan", but we are happy to inform them that at a time when the inflation rate at the national level is 7.4 percent, it is only 4 percent in Delhi. It is the lowest in Delhi within the country."

The council also proposed that the nation try to come out with a National Unemployment Policy. We also want all the vacancies in government services to be filled up without further delay and want a system in which vacancies can be filled without there being any paper leaks." He concluded.

In the end, ND Gupta said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also raised one more key issue in his national council meeting. He said that in the last 5-7 years over 12.5 lakh Indian citizens have left the country and moved abroad. The people are tired of unwanted raids by CBI and ED. Several high net worth individuals have left the country because of this. All the innocent businessmen have been forced to leave the country, while the crooks and the corrupt ones are inducted by the BJP into their own political party. A way has to be found to stop this migration of Indian citizens to other nations." (ANI)

