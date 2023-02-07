AAP not to contest Nagaland Assembly elections after candidates fail to meet eligibility criteria

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party have decided not to field any candidate in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election as the candidates does not match the required elegible criteria.

In a statement issued by the party on Tuesday, the head of AAP Nagaland unit, Asu Keyho said that the AAP Nagaland in consultation with the Northeast in-charge AAP have decided not to file any official candidate in the Nagaland State Election, 2023, in spite of over a dozen aspirants seeking party ticket.

On scrutiny, the criteria to be the official candidate was found wanting and that minimum expected eligible candidate could not be found for want of limited time since the Aam Aadmi Party in Nagaland was launched only on 25th January, 2023, it stated.



"The Aam Aadmi Party in Nagaland shall start campaign for the enrollment of membership and appeal to all likeminded people who subscribed to a new vision of governance and deliverance for the people of the State to join hands and endeavor to meet the challenges with a new hope in the coming days for any electoral democratic exercise ahead in the near future," the statement further read.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2 for the 60-member Assembly.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday filed his nomination from the '11 Northen Angami-II' constituency for the upcoming elections.

Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again," Neiphiu Rio said in the tweet.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections in 2018 and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader Y Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections. (ANI)

