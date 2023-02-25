AAP organisational reshuffle in Kerala after local body polls

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will bring new faces and have an organisational revamp in Kerala after the local body polls, said party State election in-charge Vinod Mathew Wilson on Saturday.

"AAP has decided to contest in three panchayat wards and one block panchayat ward in Kerala in the upcoming local body bypolls. AAP is contesting against the immoral politics of the CPI(M) in Kerala. We will perform well in these seats and open an account in Kerala," the AAP leader told media persons.

Wilson said, "AAP National Committee has decided to find new faces who can influence Kerala and bring them to the leadership of the party in Kerala." He said such names will be announced in the coming time.



Attacking Congress, the AAP leader said the main opposition party in Kerala has been showing a "disappointing performance".

Wilson said AAP's new organizational structure in Kerala will soon be in place. He said the party had already held protests across Kerala including the Raj Bhavan March against the Adani issue and issues pertaining to the budget.

AAP is contesting in Ozhakkanad ward in Erumely gram panchayat, Thalikkulam block panchayat in Thrissur, ward 11 in Pothanikkad grama panchayat and ward 5 in Vilakudy grama panchayat. Voting will take place on February 28 and counting on March 1.

Pertinent to mention, AAP after its electoral success in Punjab last year has been seeking expansion in other states to set its foot strong. The party had contested in states like Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat last year. (ANI)

