AAP Punjab Legislative Party to meet today in Chandigarh to elect Bhagwant Mann as CM

Chandigarh [India], March 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Legislative Party is set to meet on Friday at Chandigarh's Mohali club to elect their leader (Chief Minister), according to sources.

The newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) will unanimously party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls Bhagwant Mann as their leader.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.



Mann, who won from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district by a margin of 58,206 votes, yesterday had announced that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"I will take CM's oath from Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said Mann while addressing party workers from the terrace of his Sangrur residence on Thursday after he won from Dhuri constituency.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

