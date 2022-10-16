AAP releases list of 12 candidates for Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of 12 more candidates for the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

This is AAP's fifth list of candidates.

The party fielded Rajesh Pandoriya from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar and Ashok Gajera from Nikol constituency. Jasvant Thakor has been given the ticket from Sabarmati while Sanjay Bhatasna got the ticket from Tankara. Further, Valjibhai Makwana, Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela and Udeysinh Chauhan are fielded from Kodina, Mahudha and Balasinor constituencies respectively.

Banabhai Damor has been fielded from Morva Hadaf and Anil Garasiya from Jhalod. In the Dediapada constituency, AAP fielded Chaitar Vasava. Bipin Choudhary is the AAP candidate from Vyara.



AAP has announced the names of 53 candidates so far for the Gujarat polls.

The 182-seated Gujarat Assembly will go to polls later this year.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 24 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was the Chief Minister for 12 years, 227 days. Before him, Keshubhai Patel was the CM of the state for 216 days. Modi was followed by Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and the current CM Bhupendra Patel.

Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. (ANI)

