AAP releases list of star campaigners for Gujarat Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat where the party is looking to take on the ruling BJP.

Big names of the party including Delhi Chief Minister and party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy in the Delhi government Manish Sisodia, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are among the star campaigners of the party.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha also feature in the list of 20 star campaigners for Gujarat where the party is eying to make inroads.

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party in Gujarat as a star campaigner.

Besides, AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state Isudan Gadhvi and party's state president Gopal Italia in Gujarat are also in the list.

Others who feature in the list include Alpesh Kathiria, Yuvraj Jadeja, Manoj Sorathia, Jagmal Vala, Raju Solanki, Praveen Ram, Gauri Desai, Mathur Baldaniya, Ajit Lokhil, Rakesh Hirapara, Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Mann.

Notably, in the list, two women ministers of the Punjab government, Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann have also been named.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its sixth list of 20 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. So far, Aam Aadmi Party has announced 73 candidates for Gujarat.

Earlier on November 4, the AAP government announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email ID shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

