AAP releases second list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 10 (ANI): Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Earlier in November, AAP had announced a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming polls.

The second list, announcing candidates for 30 constituencies of the state, enlists Raman Bahl who joined AAP after quitting Congress in November as the Gurdaspur candidate. Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been given a ticket from Qadian. Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann has been given a ticket from Kharar.

Vibhuti Sharma will contest from Pathankot, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar (SC), Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehpur Churian, Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, DCP Balkar Singh from Kartarpur (SC), Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi (SC), Lalit Mohan 'Ballu' Pathak from Nawan Shahr.

Others who featured in the list are Daljit Singh 'Bhola' Grewal from Ludhiana East, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura from Payal (SC), Naresh Kataria from Zira, Jagdeep Singh 'Kaka' Brar from Sri Muktsar Sahib, Gurdit Singh Sekhon from Faridkot, Balkar Singh Sidhu from Rampura Phul, Neena Mittal from Rajpura, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajran from Sanour, Chetan Singh Jormajra from Samana, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North.

Other candidates in the list are Jiwan Singh Sangowal from Gill (SC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi, Gurlal Ghanour from Ghanaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur (SC), Lal Chand Kataruchakk from Bhoa (SC) and Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala (SC).

Meanwhile, on Monday, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that his party Punjab Lok Congress will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)