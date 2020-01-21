AAP replaces Jitender Singh Tomar with his wife from Tri Nagar for Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Preeti Tomar, wife of AAP leader and former state minister Jitender Singh Tomar, will replace him as the candidate from Tri Nagar for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the election of former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar from Tri Nagar Assembly constituency in 2015 for wrongly mentioning his educational qualification in the election affidavit.

Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

