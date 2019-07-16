Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AAP seeks measure for improving law and order in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:47 IST

New Delhi [India], 16 July (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take effective steps towards improving the law and order situation in the capital, which they said was deteriorating.
Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta met Shah and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
"Crime in Delhi is increasing by the day. Loot and murder on the streets of Delhi are being reported. There is no fear of the police among criminals. People do not feel safe even on public streets," the memorandum stated.
Referring to the last month's shooting in Dwarka, Sanjay Singh said, "The video of the incident that has gone viral shows that criminals have no fear of police or the law. Criminals stopped a moving car on the road and sprayed it with bullets. In the month of June alone, 43 shooting incidents took place on the streets of Delhi, 243 round firing incidents took place, in which 16 people died."
Through the memorandum, the three MPs urged Shah to convene a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner at the earliest and to take urgent steps with immediate effect on improving Delhi's law and order. (ANI)

