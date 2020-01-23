AAP slams Yogi Adityanath, calls BJP anti-women

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath for his remarks that men sitting in the comfort have sent their women and children on the streets to agitate against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of his statement.

Reacting to Chief Minister Adityanath's statement, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP is 'an anti-women' party and its real character has once again come to the fore.

"BJP's real character is that it is an anti-women party and this is being revealed today. They are issuing such dishonourable statements for the same Muslim women, for whom the BJP was shedding crocodile tears during the Triple Talaq Bill," said Singh at a press conference here.

"The Prime Minister had said from the Red Fort that the Muslim women are our mothers and sisters. The PM should now take cognizance of these statements (issued by CM Yogi) issued by his party's leaders," added Singh.

Addressing a rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur on Wednesday, Adityanath had said: "If anyone will raise slogans of 'Azadi' in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from the Indian soil."

"Now they have pushed women, members of their family, to sit in protest at every crossroads. This is a big crime as the male members are sitting inside their houses, sleeping under blankets while women are made to protest," he had said. (ANI)

