AAP spreading 'misinformation' on NPR, NRC, says Haryana minister Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): After the Delhi government passed a resolution against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of misleading the people.

Speaking to the reporters, Vij said: "On the issue of NPR, Home Minister Amit Shah had already cleared everything in Parliament, where he said that no person needs to show their papers. AAP wants to spread misinformation on every issue, they even spread false information on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Their party members were involved in the spreading of rumours, and the party did not try to stop them."

He further alleged that AAP wanted to create an atmosphere of unrest and disorder in the country.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw and not to carry out the whole exercise of NPR and NRC.

"Earnestly appeals to the Government of India that in the interest of the nation, particularly when the economy is witnessing worst ever downslide and the unemployment is witnessing terrifying growth and with the threat of corona pandemic looming large, it invest all its energies and resources on real needs of the people of India rather than unnecessary issues like NPR/NRC," reads the resolution. (ANI)

