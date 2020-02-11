AAP surges ahead with over 53 pc polled votes

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has surged ahead of the nearest rival BJP by getting over 53 per cent polled votes as per the details on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1.22 pm.

The counting of votes is currently underway at 21 centres across the country amid tight security. The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8.

As per the ECI details, AAP has so far got 53.38 per cent votes, BJP 38.87 pc, BSP 0.69 pc, CPI 0.02 pc, CPIM 0.01 pc, INC 4.28 pc, JDU 0.88 pc, LJP 0.32 pc, NCP 0.03 pc, and NOTA 0.46 pc.

The counting trends suggest the AAP is leading on 58 seats and the BJP on the remaining 12 seats. (ANI)