AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Manish Sisodia

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said that his party was ready to contest on all 70 seats in the next Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

He observed that the people in the state are unhappy with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and alleged that the BJP government did not do anything for the welfare of the state.



"A lot of people from Uttarkhand used to visit us and say that the way AAP government worked in Delhi they should come to power in Uttarkhand too. The way AAP worked in Delhi for electricity, water, education, health, and employment, same should be done there," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Keeping this in mind, party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to filed party candidates on all 70 seats in Uttarakhand. I have been to the state twice. A number of senior people are joining us. People in the state are unhappy with the government under Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. In the last four years, the state government did nothing. They are even calling him zero work Chief Minister," he said.

Appreciating Uttarkhand Minister Madan Kaushik for accepting the challenge to discuss on the development work done by the present government, Sisodia said he was ready to discuss whenever and wherever he is invited for debate.

"I am very happy that Madan Kaushik, a senior minister in the Rawat government of Uttarakhand and also a four-time MLA from Haridwar, has accepted the challenge to debate his government's work. I accept his challenge. I request him to tell me the place and time when and where he would like to discuss the work done by his government in education, health, and employment. I would like to come," Sisodia added.

The next Assembly election in the state is due in 2022. BJP and Congress are the two main political parties in the state. Out of the total 70 Assembly seats, the BJP, which is currently in power, has 56 seats and Congress 11. (ANI)

