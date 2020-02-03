AAP to intensify campaign in 70 Assembly constituencies in next three days

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will intensify its campaign by holding public meetings in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the last phase of the election campaigning for Delhi polls scheduled to be held on February 8.

Addressing the media on Monday, Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "500 spokespersons of our different frontal organisations will hold public meetings during the next three days on all 70 Assembly constituencies. The campaign will start tomorrow."

The party leader also added that the party might release its manifesto on Tuesday.

Singh also said the party will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the remarks made by the BJP leaders during the campaigning for Assembly elections.

"We will take the matter to Election Commission of India," said Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the three main contenders in the Assembly elections. AAP had won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in 2015 while BJP had only managed to bag 3 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

