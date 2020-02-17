AAP to launch nationwide campaign to help people join party

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Monday said that the party will organise a nationwide campaign from February 23 to March 23 so people can join AAP.

The campaign will be organised in all the states.

"We will hold a campaign from 23rd February to 23 March in all the states to help people join the Aam Aadmi Party. Our aim is to make 1 crore people join this campaign," Rai told ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in recently concluded Delhi polls.

Winning 62 seats in 70-member Assembly by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

