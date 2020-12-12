AAP to protests at LG, Shah's residence demanding enquiry into alleged misappropriation of MCD funds

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) waived off around Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday said the party members will hold the protests at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Sunday, till Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is ordered into this.

This comes three days after AAP' MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the North MCD had waived off Rs 2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi which is officially the property of the North civic body.

"North MCD waived off Rs 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry," Atishi said while addressing a press conference here.

"Time and again North MCD says we do not have money to pay for doctors, nurses and other workers. But it waives off Rs 2500 crore dues of South MCD," she added.

Atishi said that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered a secretary-level enquiry into this.

Meanwhile, continue its demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government, the BJP members held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Saturday. (ANI)