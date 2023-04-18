AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Iqbal as mayor, deputy mayor candidates in MCD: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said the elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held on April 26 party will repeat Mayor Shelly Oberoi and her deputy Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates.

"Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled to be held on April 26. CM and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal have decided that Dr Shelly Oberoi will again be our candidate in the election. For the Deputy Mayor post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal is being retained as our candidate," Singh said.

"The nomination process will end on April 18 and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar," he informed further.

On Monday, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal filed nominations as AAP candidates for the second term of the Delhi Mayor election on April 26.



Delhi Education Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh accompanied them.

Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling over the post between the AAP and the BJP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor had failed after the AAP and BJP councillors literally came to blows. They met for the first time on January 6, the second on January 24 and the last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

Aam Aadmi Party won 134 of the 250 seats in the House. (ANI)