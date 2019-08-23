Vijender Gupta
Vijender Gupta

AAP wants to take political benefit, provoke people: Vijender Gupta on Ravidas Temple issue

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of trying to take political advantage of the Ravidas Temple issue and provoke people.
"AAP is playing politics in this matter. Rather than building the temple, AAP leaders want to deviate the matter by shouting in the Delhi Assembly. We wanted the facts to come to everybody's knowledge within the Assembly. A temple should be built there, this is our demand. We want that a decision should be taken in this matter as soon as possible," Gupta told ANI here.
"I condemn how AAP and its leaders are distorting facts, shouting in Assembly and doing drama... They are not looking forward to making a road map for the construction of the temple. They only want to take political benefit and provoke people. We strongly condemn this thinking of AAP and its leaders," he added.
Speaking in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Centre should pass an ordinance immediately and allot 4-5 acres of land to Ravidas community. If they allot this land, then Delhi government will get Ravidas Temple constructed on that land."
Kejriwal said he was saddened to see that the matter was being a subject of petty politics.
"Around 12-15 crore people are from the Ravidas community and want the Centre to allot the land. If they give the land to us for the construction of the temple, we will give the Centre 100 acres of forest land," he said.
"We need to rise beyond petty politics and look at this issue seriously. The Centre deliberately did not present facts in the Supreme Court and ordered the destruction of the temple. The Supreme Court should review this matter," the Chief Minister added.
As Kejriwal was speaking, the Assembly witnessed chaos after BJP legislators OP Sharma and Vijender Gupta tried to interrupt the Chief Minister's speech. Subsequently, they were marshalled out of the House.
On August 10, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the centuries-old temple in Tughlaqabad village under a Supreme Court order.
Following the razing of the temple, several political outfits and devotees took to the streets across the country to protest against the act.
On Monday, the Supreme Court warned against politicising the demolition of the temple. The top court also threatened to initiate the contempt proceedings against those provoking 'dharnas' and demonstrations. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

IIT Hyderabad researchers develop oral tablets for treating...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With an aim to treat fungal infections and leishmaniasis (kala-azar and black fever) prevalent in the country, researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad have developed a method to produce controlled-release oral tablets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

Ravidas temple row: Muslim body extends support to Bhim Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has extended its support to the Bhim Army after the latter's chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Thursday sent to 14 days judicial custody following his arrest on the charge of rioting in the wake of the demolition of Guru Ravi

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:29 IST

Odisha: Engineering students ragged by seniors in Sambalpur;...

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): First-year engineering students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Odisha's Sambalpur district were allegedly ragged by their seniors during the welcome meet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:08 IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal pays surprise visit to ICHR, ICSSR offices in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Distance Education Wing of UGC offices at 35 Firozeshah Road he

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:52 IST

Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission summons Gadling, Dhawale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission has summoned Surendra Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale to appear before it in Pune on September 6 and 7, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:57 IST

TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copy of BJP's 'Chai Pe...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): BJP president of West Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copied from BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:54 IST

Hyderabad: Farmer's daughter to become IPS officer; will focus...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Richa Tomar, who is one of the IPS probationers and is going to pass out from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy on August 24, said that her top priority will be to focus on eliminating crime against women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:44 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews status of NRDWP, ongoing PHE schemes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): KK Sharma, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Thursday called for sustained efforts to ensure timely completion of various ongoing water supply schemes especially those being undertaken under National Rural Water Development (N

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Sonia attacks BJP, says Rajiv Gandhi never used his power to put...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government a day after party leader P. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi never used his powers to create "an atmosphere of fear o

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Justice BP Das appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Justice Bimala Prasad Das, a former judge of Odisha High Court on Thursday appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:33 IST

LC Goyal gets 1-year extension as ITPO chairman

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday extended the tenure of LC Goyal as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for a period of one year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:32 IST

J-K: GSTR-3B to furnish electronically through common portal...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The return form GSTR-3B for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Jammu and Kashmir should be furnished electronically through the common portal on or before September 20.

Read More
iocl