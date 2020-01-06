AAP will lead positive campaign, fight polls on development issues: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lead a 'positive campaign' and fight the next month's Assembly elections on developmental issues like education, hospital and infrastructure.

"This time, the people of Delhi will vote on work done by the government. We do not know how to do abusive politics. Our entire election campaign will be a positive campaign," Kejriwal said at a press conference here.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that Assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

"People have made up their mind that they will cast their votes based on the work. This may be the first time in 70 years that positive votes will be cast in the name of schools, hospitals and roads," Kejriwal said.

"So far, people have only been voted because the government did not improve the quality of schools or because the roads were not maintained. This time around, people will vote because the quality of schools, roads and hospitals have been improved," he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed the people of the city to vote for the development of the city.

"Only vote for us if you think we have done good work in the city. Do not vote for AAP if you think we have not worked. This time, vote for Delhi, vote for the country and development of your children and family," Kejriwal said.

He also invited suggestions from all opposition parties for their manifesto and said, "We want the support of all parties and people of the city. If they have good suggestions. We will add it to our manifesto and implement it if we come to power."

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)

