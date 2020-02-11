AAP wins 53 seats, leading on 9

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party has won 53 seats so far and is leading on nine seats. The BJP has won six seats and is leading on two. The Congress is nowhere in the reckoning.

As per the details on the website of Election Commission of India at 7.52 pm, the AAP has secured 53.60 per cent votes, BJP 38.49 per cent, BSP 0.71 per cent, CPI 0.02 per cent, CPI-M 0.01 per cent, Congress 4.27 per cent, JDU 0.90 per cent, LJP 0.35 per cent, NCP 0.02 per cent, and NOTA 0.46 per cent. (ANI)

